Letter: Good Conversation, Post-Pandemic

It’s been 15 months since the pandemic began and the Community and Susi Q Center closed. My favorite thing to do at the “Q” was not a scheduled activity, but an unannounced group who met one morning every week for coffee, tea and conversation. I met people there that are now my friends and we are looking forward to meeting again.

Coming out of our living spaces into a newly opened world means we can have more in-person conversations, wherever we go.

Good conversation is a simple case of give and take, listen and talk and try to bring good energy for whoever we talk to. Being locked down for such a long time has caused some to become more introverted. I think that now we have the chance to make Laguna Beach a place known for good conversation. Why not?

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach