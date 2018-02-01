Grand Jury Application Deadline Extended

Applications are being accepted from Orange County residents who are U.S. citizens at least 18 years old to serve on the OC Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury panel serves as a public watchdog over local government entities, investigates citizen complaints, evaluates conditions at our county’s jails, and issues indictments for serious crimes.

“One of the best opportunities to get an insider’s view of local government and to improve the lives of your fellow citizens is to become a grand juror,” Superior Court Presiding Judge Kirk Nakamura said in a statement.

Grand jurors receive a $50 per day stipend, mileage reimbursement and onsite parking at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana where the 19-member panel meets. The panel sets its own schedule, which typically includes working 30 to 35 hours per week.

Application forms are available at: www.ocgrandjury.org, or by calling 657 622-6747.