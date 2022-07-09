Greater Laguna Beach GOP will host Diane Dixon

LB Indy Staff
Newport Beach city councilmember Diane Dixon is running for state assembly in the November General Election. (Photo by Sara Hall)

Assembly candidate Diane Dixon will address the Greater Laguna Beach GOP at its next meeting on July 13 at Mozambique Restaurant.

The event will start with a 5 p.m. social hour in the Shebeen Bar and the meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Boma Room with the speakers starting at 6:15 p.m.

A representative from congressional candidate Scott Baugh’s campaign will also speak with attendees. This is the group’s annual meeting and will vote on the Board of Directors. Please RSVP at glbgop.com/upcomingevents.

