Guest Opinion: Lower Forest Avenue: Laguna’s Main Street or Promenade?

By Bob Borthwick, landscape architect

The Sept. 22 Promenade Workshop was a disappointing day for transparency and public participation in our local government. This first opportunity for the public to weigh in on the planning objectives for the permanent street closure on lower Forest Avenue was instead an exercise about preferences for planting styles, hardscape and lighting. As one participant commented under his breath:

“This is like measuring for the drapes before you buy the house.”

We need to step back and consider what problems we are trying to solve. This block is arguably the most successful and lively of all of our city’s commercial areas, and its success is borne out by the high rents charged for businesses there. Then there is the question of how much liveliness or “vibrancy” is necessary or desirable. Visitor surveys have shown that Laguna has never had a problem attracting tourists, with a downtown street closure or without. Many Lagunans of all generations live here, and tourists come here expressly because our downtown has a simple, authentic, and unpretentious look and feel.

It’s important to remember that the origination of the present closure was a City Council decision in May of 2020 to provide locations for outdoor seating for Covid-shuttered restaurants. There was and has been no evaluation of a permanent Forest Avenue closure. In the two years that followed when permanent closure was discussed, public participation was still restricted by the Covid policies and Zoom meetings.

Yet in May 2022, the Council voted to hire RRM to design two concepts, both designs requiring the permanent closure of lower Forest Ave. City staff has been working behind closed doors with what they consider to be the “stakeholders” for the project [selected lower Forest Ave restaurant and shop owners]. No members of the general public were included. The public financing aspects will require up to an estimated $4 million for street demolition and plaza construction costs, and the permanent elimination of 47 parking spaces will represent an estimated at $400-500,000 annual revenue loss. The potential collateral damage to the loss of our traditional “small town main street” remains unknown.

Lack of public vetting opportunities should not mean that the public should just accept this highly consequential and expensive project without asking questions. Rather than jumping headlong into a permanent street closure design, the City should consider other planning options [if the objective is to “enliven” downtown]. For instance, the “Park Place” public plaza on the lower end of Park Ave [between the library alley and Coast Highway] was made pedestrian-only from October 2017 to January 2018 as an experiment. Considering the low budget and temporary nature of the project, it was successful. Loss of parking was only eight parallel spaces, and no businesses were adversely affected.

The current Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) includes images of “Park Place” plaza as a potential for downtown. [The DSP does not recommend closure of lower Forest Avenue.]

Lower Forest Ave could stay open for cars, parking in the existing 47 spaces, and deliveries during daytime business hours. On selected nights, from 5 to 9 p.m., the street could be converted to pedestrian-only with food from local restaurants and music/entertainment provided – a potential “Hospitality Night” street party once a week and “business-as-usual” during the day. The IBI Parking Study [2016] suggests such flexible options during non-peak parking periods. Other urban design and site planning alternatives could be explored, including dining options in selected locations.

True public participation in decisions for Forest Avenue should take place now–before this project goes further. As a community, we should consider a much-expanded list of options for the downtown in relation to what is important for our city and its future. It’s not too late for a comprehensive approach.