Haiku Corner

By Cheryl Procaccini
festivals’ final
notes float through the air. locals
dance in gratitude
i’m wild today, says
the sea. watch me rise, crash, claim
this shore as my own
roadrunner perched on
stump, cooing like a dove. bows
to its hidden mate
autumn rides in on
cool wind across dry landscapes.
thirsty leaves rustle.
Cheryl is a resident of Laguna Beach and writes Haiku poems inspired by the local flora and fauna around her. She is also a certified EMDR psychotherapist and the creator of Birdsong and the Eco-Wonders, BirdsongTV.