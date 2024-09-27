Haiku Corner

By Cheryl Procaccini

festivals’ final

notes float through the air. locals

dance in gratitude

i’m wild today, says

the sea. watch me rise, crash, claim

this shore as my own

roadrunner perched on

stump, cooing like a dove. bows

to its hidden mate

autumn rides in on

cool wind across dry landscapes.

thirsty leaves rustle.

Cheryl is a resident of Laguna Beach and writes Haiku poems inspired by the local flora and fauna around her. She is also a certified EMDR psychotherapist and the creator of Birdsong and the Eco-Wonders, BirdsongTV.