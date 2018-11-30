Hallie Jones to Speak at Laguna Canyon Conservancy
The next Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) dinner meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 3, at Seven7Seven (formerly Tivoli Too!) at the Art-A-Fair at 777 Laguna Canyon Road.
The program will provide an update on Laguna Canyon Road Caltrans projects by Laguna Canyon Foundation Executive Director Hallie Jones. Jones will focus on the Laguna Canyon Road Caltrans projects, and provide an update on the progress of the Massen-Greene House at the Laguna Canyon Foundation Wilderness Center.
Caltrans projects impact both sides of Laguna Canyon Road, taking property from the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. The Laguna Canyon Foundation thinks the result of these projects could make traffic less safe, particularly cars entering and exiting the Willows parking lot crossing two lanes of inbound traffic. Concerns include the loss of riparian habitat, 14 oak trees to be removed, and rock formations to be graded away.
The event is open to the public. Reservations are required and space is limited. A no-host bar starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the program at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. After 5 p.m., free parking is available in the parking spaces marked Fuse, the building inland of Seven7Seven.
Beginning this year, LCC dues are $15 per person per calendar year. Dinner tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members and may be paid at the door with prior reservations. Those wishing to attend should make reservations and pay for dinners by going to www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org, or by emailing Max Brown at [email protected] or calling 235-8277.
World AIDS Day Vigil This Saturday
World AIDS Day takes place every year on Dec. 1. This Saturday, the Laguna Beach HIV Advisory Committee will hold a candlelight vigil on the Main Beach Cobblestones at 5 p.m. to remember Laguna Beach residents lost to the disease.
In addition, since 2005, the Arts Commission has annually recognized World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 by installing black and red ribbons on public art installations. This year the ribbons will be installed on sculptures in the downtown area. The ribbons are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
New Citizens’ Committee Announces First Meeting
A new grassroots Citizens Committee in Laguna Beach will hold its first meeting on Monday, Dec. 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 3rd Street.
Former City Council candidate Allison Mathews started the committee and said topics for discussion on Dec. 3 will include safety and evacuations, development, panhandling and homelessness.
According to the mission statement of the bi-partisan group, the committee will be also be discussing issues including: the environment, crime, affordable housing, encroachment, development, zoning (including short term rentals, ADUs and rehabs), historic preservation, animal rights, City Council term limits, landscaping and tree removal, undergrounding of utility lines, fire safety, and keeping downtown alive.
The group said in a statement that they “stand united in the spirit of what is good for one, is best for all,” that “every individual is equal and has an equal say,” and that “the majority will rule through a democratic vote on proceedings.”
RSVP for the first meeting at [email protected]
Laguna Beach Seniors to Host Holiday Luncheon
The Laguna Beach Seniors’ annual Holiday Luncheon is set for Monday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seven7Seven (formerly Tivoli Too), located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Admission is $40 per person and the event includes holiday music, prizes and a traditional turkey feast.
Tickets can be purchased online at the susiq.org or by contacting Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 or [email protected]
Spark of Love Toy Drive Starts Dec. 7
The Laguna Beach Fire Department, in partnership with Southern California Firefighters and ABC7, is taking part in the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to any of Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. There will also be donation bins at Hospitality Night on Friday, Dec. 7. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Southern California. For more information on the event, contact Firefighter Pat Cary at 949-497-0700.
Laguna Canyon Landscape Improvements Begin
On Dec. 3, construction work to improve landscaping within the parkway between Laguna Canyon Road and the Frontage Road will begin. Minor parking impacts can be expected. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of January 2019. For questions, contact Tri Nguyen at [email protected] or 949-497-0741.
City Replanting 30 Trees Downtown
The city has started the replanting of 30 street trees in the downtown area and along Coast Highway this week. The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 14. For more information, please contact Senior Administrative Analyst Robert Sedita at 949-497-0740.
Fields Closed for Maintenance
Alta Laguna field, 3299 Alta Laguna Boulevard, will be closed for annual maintenance and turf renovations through Dec. 17. Riddle Field will also be closed for annual maintenance and turf renovations Dec. 3 through Jan. 28.
Call Alexis Braun, senior recreation supervisor, at 949-497-0762 for more information.
City to Host Workshop on Ocean Avenue One-Way Conversion
The City of Laguna Beach invites the public to attend a workshop on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. to discuss the proposed conversion of Ocean Avenue to a one-way street from Beach Street to Coast Highway.
The workshop will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers. Those who are unable to attend the meeting and would like to provide comments can contact Tom Sandefur at [email protected] or 949-497-0792 or complete a short survey at: www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/pw/ocean_avenue_one_way_survey.htm