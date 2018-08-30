High School Sports Update

Share this:

Girls Golf (1-1)

The season opened on Aug. 27 at Ben Browns with Laguna dropping a match to Crean Lutheran 235-219.

Laguna scores: Kennedy Roller = 43, Gigi DiMond = 44, Maya Vidas = 46, Kenya Ripley-Dunlap = 50, Sarah Hollinshead = 52, Abby Bekken = 53

Aug. 28 at Ben Browns: Laguna – 221, Samueli Academy – 289

Laguna scores: Kennedy Roller = 41, Sarah Hollinshead = 42, Claire Smithers = 45, Gigi DiMond = 45, Maya Vidas = 48, Kenya Ripley-Dunlap = 51

Girls Tennis

The varsity roster has not yet been announced, and the initial non-league play starts on Sept. 4. More next week.

Girls Volleyball (1-4)

Breakers have suffered four consecutive set five losses ranked top division competition losing on Aug. 4 to Tesoro 25-23, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 19-17 and on Monday to San Clemente 25-13, 23-25, 25-27, 25-12, 15-10.

The squad steps back to D3 competition this past Thursday with a trip to Sage Hill and have a chance to make a statement when they host D3 #1 Village Christian on Friday, Sept. 21, at Dugger Gym. The match should start about 5:45 p.m. Breakers will also host D1 teams Los Alamitos on Sept. 13 and Huntington Beach on Sept. 18.

Last Thursday, Aug. 23, the volleyball team met at Brooks Street beach, fanned out, and picked up trash littering Laguna’s beaches and streets. In two hours, they filled over 20 full size trash bags. What was equally impressive was so many community members thanked them for their efforts and were very appreciative.

Match and year-to-date statistics are posted on Max Preps, and you can follow the girls team on Instagram: @lbhsvarsitygirlsvb.

Boys Water Polo

The 55th season and the Robert Grayeli era is now underway at Laguna. Grayeli comes to the Breakers with a successful record as a player (D2 CIF Player of the Year at Costa Mesa in 1995) and collegiately at Pepperdine. You can read more about Grayeli on the Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation website.

Breakers are in the top D1/2 division with the top eight teams by the end of the season advancing to the D1 playoffs and the remaining teams competing for the D2 slots. Breakers will be facing their most challenging schedule and the Sunset Surf League competition with two games against league rivals Huntington Beach, Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor. All varsity league games will be held at the full-size Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar pools.

Players to Watch:

#8 Colton Gregory, #12 Will Clark, Goalie Caden Capobianco

Also watch freshman attackers #7 Logan McCarroll and #11 William Kelly

Breakers will have a limited number of non-league contests held at the undersized Laguna Community Pool:

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Damien (4:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 12: Orange Lutheran (4:15 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 29: Murrieta Valley (11 a.m.)

Monday, Oct. 1: Dana Hills (4:15 p.m.)

All JV and frosh-soph league games will include home games at Laguna. Also learned recently, Laguna Girls assistant Cara Borkavec, a 2014 All-CIF selection for Laguna and UCI grad, is now the new assistant Water Polo coach at Princeton helping both the Tiger’s men’s and women’s program.

Varsity Roster:

# First Last 1 Caden Capobianco 2 Toby Bumgardner 4 James Nolan 5 Zach Cord 6 Marshall Eichenauer III 7 Logan McCarroll 8 Colton Gregory 9 Keller Kramer 10 Michael Pinto 11 William Kelly 12 Will Clark