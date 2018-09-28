High School Sports Update

Share this:

Boys Water Polo (8-6, 0-1)



Laguna finished ninth in the 32-team South Coast tournament last weekend for their best finish in Orange County’s premier in-season Boys Water Polo tournament since 2011, when they finished seventh. Laguna’s best finish was sixth in 1996. On Thursday at Newport Harbor, they defeated Beckman 10-3 before dropping the evening contest to Bishop’s 14-11. The following day, they defeated Dana Hills 13-4 to advance to the ninth-place playoffs held Saturday at Corona del Mar. In the Saturday morning contest, the Breakers upset host Corona del Mar 11-10 in overtime for their first win over the Sea Kings since 1997. Loan McCarroll drew a 5-meter penalty shot in the overtime period and scored the winning goal. McCarroll had three goals, Will Clark and Colton Gregory scored twice, while single goals were recorded by Toby Baumgardner, James Nolan, Marshall Eichenauer, and William Killy. Caden Capobianco recorded 11 saves. In the afternoon contest against Huntington, the Breakers rallied from a rough start to defeat the Oilers 13-11 with four goals by Eichenauer, and three goals by James Nolan and Zachary Cord.

It was Laguna’s first win over Huntington since 2008.

This week Laguna meets the Sea Kings in a league match on Sept. 26 at Newport Harbor. On Saturday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m., Laguna will host Murrieta Valley, ranked 19th in the SSCIF poll.

Top 10 SSCIF Rankings for Sept. 24:

1 – Newport Harbor, 2 – Harvard-Westlake, 3 – Loyola, 4 – Mater Dei, 5 – Oaks Christian, 6 – Santa Margarita, 7 – Laguna Beach, 8 – Huntington Beach, 9 – Foothill, 10 – Corona del Mar

The D1 and D2 seedings will be determined on Oct. 26. Division 1 will be the top eight teams as determined by power ratings and committee evaluation.

Cross Country



The varsity ran Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the Sunset League cluster meet at Huntington Beach’s Central Park Course for Sunset Wave and Sunset Surf schools. Breakers easily won the Wave League in boys, taking places 2-6, with Lars Mitchel from Huntington Beach taking the individual title with a 15:45.5 for the three-mile course.

Scoring for the Breakers were Logan Brooks, Ryan Smithers, Sebastian Fisher, Cal Neilson, and Zachary Falkowski.

Huntington Beach was second followed by Fountain Valley and Marina.

On the girls’ side, Steve Lalim’s squad took 1-2-4-6-7 to easily win the Wave team title over Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach and Edison. Hannah Konkel won the individual honors with an 18:20.1 time for the three-mile course. Also scoring for Laguna were Jessie Rose, Morgan Falkowski, Sierra Read, and Kaitlin Ryan. League finals are Oct. 26.

CIF/Cal Prep Track Poll for Sept. 24:Boys D4: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – JSerra, 3 – Foothill Tech, 4 – Catheral, 5 – South Pasadena, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 8 – Bishop Amat, 9 – Big Bear, 10 – Ocean VieGirls D4: 1 – Foothill Tech, 2 – El Segundo, 3 – Harvard – Westlake, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Mayfield, 6 – La Canada, 7 – JSerra, 8 – Bishop Amat, 9 – Big Bear, 10 – Orange Lutheran

Girls Golf (4-8)



Tuesday, Sept. 25

Laguna 218, Edison – 179 @ Ben Brown’s

Sarah Hollinshead – 42, Kenya Ripley-Dunlap – 42, Kennedy Roller – 43, Maya Vidas – 45, Claire Smithers – 46

Monday, Sept. 24

Laguna 238, Sage Hill 196 @ Strawberry Farms

Gigi DiMond – 44, Sarah Hollinshead – 44, Claire Smithers – 49, Kennedy Roller – 50, Kenya Ripley Dunlap – 51

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Laguna 209, Huntington Beach 250 @ Seacliff CC

Gigi DiMond – 47, Maya Vidas – 49, Kenya Ripley Dunlap – 51, Sarah Hollinshead – 51, Kennedy Roller – 52

Girls Tennis (2-5)

Breakers won their first crossover match with the Sunset Surf League with an 11-7 victory over Fountain Valley at the Barron’s Campus on Tuesday September 25. Key to the win was the sweep in singles by Ella Pachl, Sarah MacCallum, and Ainsley Beresford.

Boys Sand Volleyball(0-1)



Boys volleyball lost to Saddleback Valley Christian 2.0-4.5 on Sept. 18 at Newport Beach Newland Street courts. #1 Geste Bianchi and Aryton Garcia lost 17-21, 11-21, #2 Enzo Sadler and George Knapp won 21-19, 21-18, #3 Andrew Reavis and Charlie Pillsbury lost 16-21, 18-21, #4 Tanner Mauro and Brooker Frith lost 21-17, 11-21, 9-15, #5 Josh Meiswinkle and Gaal Shonefeld won 21-11, 17-21, 15-8. Four-man: Geste Bianchi, Aryton Garcia, Andrew Reavis, Enzo Sadler lost 21-28.

Breakers played Huntington Beach this past Wednesday and face Newport Harbor next week.

Girls Volleyball (5-8)

Breakers opened their new league with a sweep of Fountain Valley on Thursday, Sept. 20, at Dugger Gym. Breakers won 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 for their 121st league match victory in a run that dates back to 2005. Cambria Hall was kill leader with 12, while Luisa LoFranco added 10. Hallie Carballo led defense with 14 digs, while Hall and Ella Tyus each had three service aces.

On Friday, the Breakers lost to #1 Village Christian 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 18-25 in a Friday night match at Dugger Gym. Piper Naess had 14 kills while Luisa LoFranco added seven kills, two solo blocks and three block assists. League play continued this past week at Newport Harbor (6-18) on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and home with Marina (3-16) on Friday, Sept. 28.

SSCIF D3 Poll for Sept. 24: 1 – Village Christian, 2 – Hart, 3 – Upland, 4 – Brea Olinda, 5 – Culver City, 6 – St Paul’s, 7 – Laguna Beach, 8 – Thousand Oaks, 9 – Citrus Valley, 10 – Murrieta Mesa, Others: Cypress, Newbury Park, Norco, Glendora.

Match and year-to-date statistics are posted on Max Preps, and you can follow the girls team on Instagram at lbhsvarsitygirlsvb.