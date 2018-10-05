High School Sports Update

Share this:

Cross Country

No action since the league cluster meet last week. Sunset Wave & Surf League finals are on Oct. 26.

CIF/Cal Prep Track Poll for Oct. 1:

Boys D4: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – JSerra, 3 – Foothill Tech, 4 – Cathedral, 5 – South Pasadena, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 8 – Bishop Amat, 9 – Big Bear, 10 – Ocean View

Girls D4: 1 – Foothill Tech, 2 – El Segundo, 3 – Harvard – Westlake, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – La Canada, 6 – JSerra, 7 – Mayfield, 8 – Bishop Amat, 9 – Big Bear, 10 – Orange Lutheran

Girls Golf (4-10, 0-3)

Oct. 2 @ Meadowlark GC

Laguna 242, Marina 240

Abby Bekken – 46, Kenya Ripley Dunlap – 46; Claire Smithers – 47; Sarah Hollinshead – 50; Maya Vidas – 53

Sept. 27 @ Ben Brown’s

Laguna 210, Newport Harbor 185

Kenya Ripley Dunlap – 39; Maya Vidas – 40; Gigi Dimond – 41; Claire Smithers – 43; Sarah Hollinshead – 48

Girls Tennis (2-7)

Breakers finished their non-league season with a tough 10-8 loss to Newport Harbor on Oct. 2 at the local courts. Lilla Pachl and Sarah MacCallum swept their singles matches but a couple of narrow tough losses in doubles went to the Tars. Wave League play opened on Oct. 4 with Marina with league matches next week with Edison and Huntington Beach.

Boys Sand Volleyball (1-1)

Breakers defeated Huntington Beach 5-2 in matches on Sept. 26 at the Newland Street courts in Newport:

# 1 Geste Bianchi & Ayrton Garcia won 21-19, 21-11; # 2 Enzo Sadler & George Knapp lost 21-14, 16-21, 10-15; # 3 Andrew Reavis & Charlie Pillsbury lost 21-15, 10-21, 13-15; # 4 Tanner Mauro & Josh Meiswinkle won 21-4, 21-9; # 5 Gaal Shonfeld & Luc Hagopian won 21-11, 21-9; 4-Man of Bianchi, Sadler, Knapp & Reavis won 28-16.

Breakers played Newport Harbor this past Thursday.