High School Sports Update

Cross Country

Boys:

Ryan Smithers 14:21.4 3-Mile school record wasn’t enough as Newport Harbor’s Alex Garcia won the Sunset Conference finals edging Smithers with a 14:21.1 time at the Central Park course in Huntington Beach last Friday afternoon, October 26. Breaker’s scoring top five runners were 2nd-6thoverall easily dominating all eight schools setting a Sunset League and course record and would have won the team event as a 4-team or 8-team league.

Sebastian Fisher was second for Laguna with a 14:39.9 followed by Logan Brooks 14:48.7. Zachary Falkowski 14:54.4 and Mateo Bianchi 14:58.1. Bianchi set a Laguna Sophomore record while Brooks set the Junior class school record. No other runners from any other school went under 15 minutes.

Team Scores:

Wave League: Laguna 15, Huntington Beach 59, Fountain Valley 64, Marina 72

Surf League: Los Alamitos 42, Newport Harbor 44, Corona del Mar 52, Edison 90.

Girls:

CdM’s Annabelle Boudreau was the overall Girls varsity winner with a 17:05.6 time for the 3-mile course while Laguna’s Hannah Konkel was the top Wave League runner and 3rdoverall with a 17:37.7. The other Laguna scorers were Jessie Rose at 17:57.8, Morgan Falkowski 18:22.1, Sierra Read 18:56.2 and Audrey Sutton at 19:16.3. Surf League Champion Fountain Valley was the top overall team.

Team Scores:

Wave League: Laguna 22, Newport Harbor 38, Edison 87, Huntington Beach 99

Surf League: Fountain Valley 22, Los Alamitos 53, Corona del Mar 78, Marina 92

Looking ahead: CIF Preliminaries are November 10 at the Riverside City Cross Country Course. Top 24 in each enrollment division advance to the finals on Saturday November 17. Top 7 teams in each of the five divisions advance to State on November 24 in Fresno.

CIF D4 Poll:

Boys: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – Foothill Tech, 3 – JSerra, 4 – South Pasadena, 5 – Ocean View, 6 – Cathedral, 7 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 8 – Harvard-Westlake, 9 – Chaminade, 10 – Pioneer

Girls: 1 – Foothill Tech, 2 – El Segundo, 3 – Laguna Beach, 4 – Harvard-Westlake, 5 – Bishop Amat, 6 – JSerra, 7 – South Pasadena, 8 – Mayfield, 9 – Big Bear, 10 – Flintridge Sacred Heart.

Girls Golf (4-13, 0-6)

Season has concluded.

Girls Tennis (10-10)

D3 CIF Team playoffs brackets posted last Monday with Laguna hosting # 4 Alta Loma (13-7) or Alhambra (5-12) winner this past Wednesday, October 31. If the Breakers were able to pull off the upset, they would play on Nov. 2 against Wilson/Hacienda Heights or Arroyo.

Wave League Individual Tournament

Sarah McCallum (Fr) defeated Edison’s Zoe Coggins 6-3, 6-1 to capture the Sunset Wave individual title on October 25 at Huntington Beach High School. Coggins upset Ella Pachl in the semifinals 3-6, 6-3 10-5 and Pachl went on to take third Place. Laguna’s top doubles teams did not make it past quarterfinals.

Boys Sand Volleyball (4-3)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Newport Harbor 5.5, Laguna 1 (Semifinals)

For the third year in a row, the Breakers Sand Volleyball season ended with a loss to the Tars on the Sand Courts at Grant Street in Newport Beach. Andrew Reavis and Enzo Sadler were the only winners.

Girls Volleyball (18-12) – Breakers in D3 CIF Finals –Saturday 2PM @ Cerritos College

For only the 12thtime in 47 years of Girls CIF Volleyball Playoffs, Laguna has advanced to the finals where they will face Village Christian (33-9) at 2 p.m. at Cerritos College this Saturday, November 3. Laguna last made it to the championship match in 2007 when they swept Bishop Montgomery for the D2AA title now known as D3. The match will be broadcast live on the internet at Fox Sports West Prep Zone.

How they Got There – Semifinals Saturday, Oct. 27 at Cypress High School:

Breakers rallied after being down 2-0 in sets to defeat the Centurions (23-5) 21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-12 in front of an engaged crowd at the loser’s gym. Breakers were trailing 7-4 in set three when a Cambria Hall kill sent Piper Naess to serve. The junior out-side hitter hit two aces in six straight point earning serves to flip the momentum and lead the comeback. Also key was the blocking of Kendall Fraser (two solo, four block assists), Jackie Strawn (solo, 2 block assists) Sophie Reavis (solo, four block assists), and Soren Patchel (four block assists, 11 digs, 45 assists). Cambria Hall was deadly with 23 kills, Naess had 20, while Halle Carballo passed 50 serves and recorded 24 digs. The fifth set look like a blowout with a 13-6 Laguna lead before a Cypress comeback almost took the match.

Village Christian has led the division all season and defeated Laguna in four sets back on September 21 in Dugger Gym. 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18.

Past Laguna CIF Final Appearances

Season Div Head Coach Results Sets Site 1976 4A George Carey d. Corona del Mar 2-0 Redondo HS 1978 4A Mike Duncan lost to Corona del Mar 1-2 Westminster HS 1980 4A Mike Duncan lost to Mira Costa 0-2 Redondo HS 1991 D1 Mike Soylular d. El Toro 3-0 Cerritos College 1992 D1 Mike Soylular lost to Corona del Mar 0-3 Cerritos College 1995 4A Bill Christiansen lost to Mira Costa 1-3 Cypress College 1996 4A Vicky Gentry d. Mira Costa 3-2 Cypress College 1999 4A Shawn Patchell lost to Nortre Dame Academy 2-3 Cypress College 2001 4A Shawn Patchell lost to Marymount 1-3 Cypress College 2006 4A Lance Stewart d. Corona del Mar 3-0 Cypress College 2007 4A Lance Stewart d. Bishop Montgomery 3-0 Cypress College

State Playoffs: Breakers will find out their placement on Sunday evening at cifstate.org. First Round game will be Tuesday, November 6.

Boys Water Polo (18-10) – Season Continues

Laguna was selected to the D1 8-team playoff and earned a spot in the State Regional Playoffs to be held after the Southern Section tournament. Laguna, seeded #8, opened on November 1 at Newport Harbor (27-1). Winners will play on November 7 at Irvine’s Woollett Center while the losers will play on November 6. Breakers will face either Oaks Christian (17-9) or Mater Dei (18-8) in the second round. The loser’s brackets will finish on November 9 and the winner’s brackets on Saturday, November 10. Check the Boy’s Water Polo bracket’s at www.cifss.orgfor game time/locations. A full 8-team bracket tournament will be played with three games guaranteed.

State playoffs and schedules will post at www.cifstate.orgon Sunday evening, November 11.

(Goals: Gregory 5, Nolan 3, Cord 2, Kelly) Capobianco 10 saves

Sat Oct 21 d. Palos Verdes (D1 # 10) 13-9

(Goals: McCarroll 6, Clark 3, Gregory 2, Nolan, Eichenauer) Capobianco 6 saves

Sat Oct 21 d. Northwood (D3 #2) 9-5

(Goals: Gregory 3, Clark 3, McCarroll 2, Cord) Capobianco 14 saves