High School Sports Update

The Laguna losing streak hit nine games—the longest since 2001, when the Breakers dropped a 70-55 contest at Edison on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Mohs Gymnasium on the Charger campus. Nolan Naess continued to lead the squad in scoring with 20 points, followed by Willie Rounaghi with 9, Brooks Hogenauer with 9, and Lucas Kravitz with 8 points.

Laguna met Corona del Mar on Friday, Dec. 21, at Dugger Gym for the 47th meeting between the two schools in a non-league affair. Breakers should face a more competitive slate after Christmas in the Torrey Pines Tournament – Mayor’s Cup at Sage Creek High School in Carlsbad. Details will be in next week’s report.

Girls Basketball (14-3)

As expected, the Breakers were no match for their first two Sunset Conference cross-over non-league games held this past week. On Tuesday, the Breakers lost to Corona del Mar (9-7) 60-13 as the Sea Queens held the Breakers to an 11 percent shooting percentage. On Thursday, Edison (7-5) defeated Laguna 59-34. Laguna is off until Jan. 3, when they will host Huntington Beach (7-3) at Dugger Gym.

Boys Soccer (3-1-3)

Laguna showed they can compete in the new league after a 1-0 win over Edison (4-3-4) this past Wednesday at the Charger campus, with the lone goal coming from Brooker Frith. Breakers played Corona del Mar on Dec. 21 and are on a holiday break until Jan. 4.

Girls Soccer (2-7-2)

Laguna took the early lead but could not close out against Corona Del Mar on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Sea Queen campus as the then-unbeaten hosts battled Laguna to a 2-2 tie. Breakers were in the game on Thursday with Edison but faded to lose 2-1 against the Chargers at Guyer Field. Non-league play will resume on Jan. 3 against Huntington Beach, with the first league match on Jan. 10 at Newport Harbor.

Girls Water Polo (5-0)

Laguna played Mater Dei on Dec. 21 and are off until the Holiday Cup on Dec. 28 at Newport Harbor. Laguna is seeded #1 in the 23rd year of the Newport tournament. Breakers held off Mater Dei 12-11 in two overtimes last year en route to their fifth straight title.