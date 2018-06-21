Historian Uncovers Early Artists’ View Spots
Local historian Eric Jessen shares his detective work finding the spots where several pioneering plein air artists plopped down their easels along the Old Coast Road on Thursday, June 28.
The 6 p.m. talk at the Laguna Art Museum is part of the organization’s centennial program.
Jessen will also share a video of the 2015 auctionof William Wendt’s “Old Coast Road.”
Group Rallies to Support Voluntary Historic Preservation
Local residents attended a Let Laguna Live! information session about voluntary, incentive-based historic preservation policies last Friday, June 15.
The grassroots group of local property owners seek a historic preservation ordinance that requires the city to obtain the consent of the owners before placing their homes on a historic preservation list.
Established in 2017, Let Laguna Live! has more than 425 members and is continuing to grow, according to an announcement.
More info: www.letlagunalive.org.
Smart Garden to Replace Park Grass
A new water-wise demonstration garden will replace turf at the far end of Treasure Island Park, the street-level green area south of the Montage resort.
The pocket park will utilize a catchment device to capture and store water to irrigate the surrounding plants and will serve as a model for conservation practices, says a city statement that followed City Council approval of the plan Tuesday, June 12.
The park’s design was devised in collaboration with Saddleback College students and faculty, city staff, the Wyland Foundation and local water districts. The latter two provided $30,000 in funding for the park remake.
Social Action Starts Sunday
Two speakers address how to avoid adding contaminants to recycling bins during the 10:30 a.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship social action service Sunday, June 24.
City public works analyst Liz Avila and Waste Management recycling manager Tatum Oliver are guest speakers.
Hearing Set Over Canyon Road Improvements
Caltrans will hold a public hearing over planned improvements on Laguna Canyon Road Wednesday, June 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library of Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave.
Improvements are envisioned for the section between El Toro Road and State Route 73. These include drainage improvements, widening the road shoulders, a bike lane, undergrounding overhead utilities, and other safety improvements.
An environmental assessment is available online and during normal business hours at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.
Comments must be submitted by July 10 to Edward Dolan, Caltrans District 12, Division of Environmental Analysis, 1750 East 4th St., Suite 100, Santa Ana, Calif., 92705 or via e-mailto [email protected]
If there are no major objections, Caltrans will proceed with the project’s design.