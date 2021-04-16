Historical Society to virtually host talk on 19th century Mission Inn manager

The Laguna Beach Historical Society will virtually host author and guest speaker Barbara Ann Burns for a Zoom webinar titled Suite Alice of Riverside, Tahoe and Laguna on April 28 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Visit LagunaBeachHistory.org for a link to join the webinar.
Alice Miller Richardson was 15 when she started as a hotel manager for The Mission Inn in 1874. She quickly earned a reputation for managing hotels in her own unique way. By 1904, her business success enabled her to have a home and 400 acres of beachfront in Laguna Beach, and her friends included artists, cooks, actors, presidents, architects, and poets.
