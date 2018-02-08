Hobie Catches a New Wave
Hobie Surf Shop in downtown Laguna Beach hosts a community party Saturday, Feb. 10, unveiling its expansion to include space devoted to surf culture and the work of local artisans.
Visitors to 294 Forest Ave. can expect food, drinks and giveaways all day, with live music by Moonshine starting at 6 p.m. and a tribute to Dick Metz, who alongside his partner, the late Hobie Alter, played a role in transforming surfing from a fringe sport into a cultural phenomenon.
Junior Lifeguard Registration Begins
Registration for this year’s Junior Lifeguard program is now open to Laguna Beach residents.
Participants must pass a required swim test or have participated last year to be eligible to register.
Additional information about the program, including a list of swim test dates is available on the city’s website or by calling 949 497-0716.
Apply to Serve on the Historic Preservation Task Force
Nine residents are needed to fill out the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force, which will attempt to reach consensus and provide a recommendation on the reworked regulation to the City Council.
Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from: www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Applicants should be prepared to make a brief statement about their desire to serve.
Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705
Prospective Business Owners Workshop Scheduled
The Chamber of Commerce and Laguna Beach city planners invite prospective business owners to an Open for Business workshop on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St.
For more info contact planner Anthony Viera at 949 497-0398 or
Treasure Hunt Still on to Restore Crystal Cove
Laura Davick, co-author of “Crystal Cove Cottages: Islands in Time on the California Coast” and founder and vice president of the Crystal Cove Conservancy will present the second edition of her book 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.
Learn about Crystal Cove history and about the capstone restoration of 17 cottages that have been uninhabited for more than a decade.
Park, for $15 a day, at the Los Trancos parking lot on the inland side of Coast Highway.
RSVP by Monday, Feb. 19, at crystalcove.org/event/11755/
Members receive 10% discount on book purchase. Proceeds from book sales will be donated to support Crystal Cove Conservancy.