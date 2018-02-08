Holding School Officials Accountable for Their Actions

Editor,

In response to “School Discipline Under Scrutiny Again” article Feb. 2.

What is most incomprehensible to me is why there hasn’t been more investigative research, on the Indy’s behalf, to uncover why our school board is spending over $150,000 of our taxpayer dollars on a case in which they lost, despite numerous attempts to win at all costs and continuing to spend.

It appears to me Jason Viloria and the school board is accountable for abusing their authority and discretion. Has LBHS forgotten how to pull people together in a civilized face-to-face meeting where issues are discussed with parents present? Do students now have to lawyer up to each and every situation?

Chris Woodburn, Laguna Beach