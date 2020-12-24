Holiday Digest 2020: Zenith

By Priya Kavina
It was the middle of winter
When we jacketed ourselves in Gemini skies along the Laguna coast
And watched the universe rain to Earth
Fusing the millions into one.
That night, in the chaos of the cosmos,
The million parts of me, too, became one
And I no longer had to ask a falling star for anything more than charm
Because you became my meteorite
My wish, my Christmas
Turning fear into star dust
And each new year into gold
With you, I am interstellar, love
Infinite and uncontrolled
How can I say you give me butterflies
When you give me so much more
The only thing that remotely compares
Is compressing outer space in a jar
And letting it explode
Priya Kavina is a creative influencer who persuades readers to believe in themselves, question norms, and support unity.