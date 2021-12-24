Holiday Digest: Lure of Christmas Lights

Editor’s Note: The Independent is proud to continue its partnership with the Third Street Writers in publishing holiday-inspired stories by Orange County authors.

By Arlene E. Bernholtz

The knock on the door surprised me. I hadn’t expected any deliveries. I peeked through the curtain of my hotel room window and glanced out. Being cautious, I kept my door locked and never opened it without a window check to make sure no one unfamiliar was lurking outside. Despite the lovely Laguna hotel, a single woman still needed to be careful as the clientele changed frequently and sometimes seemed dubious to me.

Through the window, I recognized a volunteer from Lifelong Laguna holding a beautiful tabletop seashell Christmas tree with two starfish replacing the familiar angel.

Eagerly, I opened the door and learned this was a holiday gift from the National Charity League Laguna Chapter. This philanthropic organization coordinated with Susi Q Senior Center to deliver the trees to seniors who played Zoom bingo on Wednesday (National Charity League members call the game numbers). What a lovely treat their members made for us.

Hotel living over the holidays wasn’t my idea of holiday fun. I had been here over two months while water damage at my place was slowly being repaired, and no end seemed in sight. With my family scattered around the world due to their various jobs and the dreaded COVID-19 still looming, I chose to refrain from mix-and-mingle events with friends during the holidays. This present really pulled me into the spirit of the holidays.

On the hotel grounds, other than a cute small Santa and a large reindeer out front, I hadn’t noticed any other decorations. In searching the entire property, I discovered a Christmas tree and a blowup Snowman next to the former lobby, but nothing was aglow with lights. Disappointed, I really needed a Christmas light fix.

That evening, I drove and toured the Village downtown and was enthralled with the bright illuminations as they climbed each tree on Forest Avenue. Santa’s brightly lit house was there too, as Santa welcomed children who shared their Christmas gift requests. The entire street was festive and welcomed both locals and visitors. Even our post office was outlined in lights.

I headed back to the hotel along Coast Highway and viewed Main Beach decked out with swimming dolphins and the famous Chabad surfboard menorah for Hannukah. After all, we are a real beach city. The electric bulbs on top of each standing surfboard were lit for each night of the holiday. Further down the highway, many shops had strands of lights and glittering items to make you “ooh and ah.” All of Laguna was aglow.

Later, back at the hotel, I noticed the palm trees outside my room seemed to glow with a bright red and blue luminosity. Excitement reigned as I anticipated an explosion of Christmas lights on the trees outside my door. Imagine my horror when I walked outside and found the lights were emanating from two police vehicles in the parking lot!

“It’s probably just another disturbance call,” I thought to myself.

I sadly reentered the safety of my hotel room. But as I sat down, I saw the seashell Christmas tree sitting on the nightstand, reminding myself of the kindness to be found in Laguna Beach. Reflecting on my lovely evening downtown, I decided I would focus on the light and embrace the positive spirit of the holidays.

Arlene is a non-fiction writer and a longtime Laguna Beach resident.