Holiday Sing-along at the Garden Park

Join in the holiday festivities at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, this Sunday, Dec. 9, from 2-4 p.m. Bring your singing voices and snacks to share to this free public event. Music direction by the Garden Band, song books and funny hats provided. The Garden Park is located at Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way.

Gelson’s Holds Annual Toy Drive Through Dec. 15

Gelson’s annual toy drive takes place at the company’s 27 stores through Dec. 15. Each store has a large gift-wrapped open box with lists of suggested toys, some of which will be personally handed out by Gelson’s employees visiting local children’s hospitals. “For 67 years Gelson’s has been a social hub dedicated to giving back to the communities that we serve,” said Gelson’s president Rob McDougall in a statement. Visit gelsons.com for further details on the annual toy drive.

CAP, PIMCO Hold 11th Annual Share the Harvest

The Community Action Partnership of Orange County partnered with over 750 PIMCO employee volunteers at the OC Fair & Event Center to pack 12,000 food boxes that will provide a holiday meal to those most in need in Orange County for its largest program, the OC Food Bank. “Thanks to the partnership with PIMCO we have been able to significantly impact the lives of families in need in Orange County year after year,” said Gregory C. Scott, president and chief executive officer of Community Action Partnership of Orange County. The OC Food Bank will distribute the food boxes to families, veterans, seniors and disabled individuals in the community through a network of over 350 nonprofit agencies.

Boys & Girls Club Announces Year-End Fundraising Campaign

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is asking the community to help more kids begin a great future with a tax-deductible year-end gift as part of its “Holiday Blue Door” campaign. The drive offers the public the opportunity to contribute to the life-changing programs the club offers to children and teens in Laguna Beach and its surrounding area.

“Day in and day out, our Boys & Girls Club staff and mentors deliver quality experiences that make a difference in a youth’s life beyond their time at the Club. Research shows that kids who have an optimal experience at our Club are also more likely to have positive self-esteem, volunteer, and be engaged in school,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. “Our year-end Holiday Blue Door campaign is a special time when we ask the community to contribute to the amazing impact our Club has on the lives of kids and teens.”

Estes added, “Any donation, big or small, will make a difference. We thank all donors for helping us build a stronger community, and we couldn’t do our work on behalf of the children without their continued support.”

Those interested in contributing to the club’s fundraising campaign can visit www.bgclagunabeach.org to make a donation. For more information on the club’s programming, call 949-494-2535.