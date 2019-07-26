Home Invasion Robbery Suspects Arrested

Share this:

On Tuesday, July 23, Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) detectives partnered with the Fullerton Police Department Directed Enforcement Team and arrested Hector Fernando Cardoso, who was wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant in relation to a June 2018 Laguna Beach home invasion robbery.

Cardoso joined his alleged co-conspirator, Robert James Glover, in Orange County Jail. Glover was previously arrested by LBPD detectives in September 2018 for his role in the robbery.

The robbery the two are suspected of took place on June 11, 2018, at 11:06 p.m. LBPD received a 911 call from a 71-year-old woman in the 20000 block of Laguna Canyon Road reporting she was the victim of a home invasion robbery. The woman, while still partially bound, informed dispatchers that the two men dressed in all black entered her home, brandished handguns, and stated they were looking for drugs and money.

The woman said the two suspects pressed a gun to her head before ransacking the house for about 30 minutes and fleeing with several stolen firearms, money, and other personal items.

At the time, Capt. Jeff Calvert described the assault as a “heinous” and “unique crime in Laguna Beach” carried out by “predators” dressed head to toe in tactical gear. He believed it was an isolated incident that had not been seen in surrounding areas.

Officials said in a press release this week that “after a lengthy and extensive investigation, along with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Riverside County Gang Task Force,” LBPD detectives were able to arrest Glover and Cardoso in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).