Hortense Miller Garden to host children’s seascape painting class

Hortense Miller Garden & Museum will host a children’s seascape painting workshop from 9:45 a.m. to noon on July 23.

Children eight to 15 years old are invited to learn to paint outside in the hillside garden that enjoys ocean and canyon vistas. Students will learn to paint seascapes using tempera paint as they create two seascapes: one realistic, one pop art.

Artist Brianne Burtness will teach the fundamentals of tempera painting with composition, drawing, color and texture. Parents will be given a brief tour of the house and garden during the class or they can relax in the garden. Bring a coffee or beverage and a book to enjoy.

Space is limited and reservations required. Email [email protected] to request a spot and include the student’s name, age, parent name, email, and cell number.