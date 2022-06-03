Hortense Miller Garden to offer photography workshop

Hortense Miller Garden & Museum will host a free two-part photography workshop from 9:45 a.m. to noon on June 11.

Part one will focus on photojournalism. Students will learn how to use photography to tell the story of Hortense Miller and her Mid-Century Modern home. They will have the chance to explore the home to capture images that reflect who Miller may have been as a woman, artist, avid gardener, photographer, and Laguna Beach resident.

The second part of the class teaches journaling through photography. Students will go out into the garden and grounds to explore and capture images that reflect their inner feelings and life experiences.

Each student will have the opportunity to post their best photographs on the Garden’s website.

Coordinators ask participants to use a camera that is not a part of an iPhone or mobile device. This class, led by photographer Jenine Lurie, includes both a house and garden tour. For more information on Lurie, visit jluvphoto.com.

Registration is required at hortensemillergarden.org.