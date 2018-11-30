Hospitality Night Returns Next Friday

Share this:

The City of Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce will again jointly sponsor Laguna’s beloved Hospitality Night from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. Sing carols, mingle with neighbors and watch Santa light the tree in Peppertree parking lot 2, where festivities will take place. Lower Forest Avenue will be closed to accommodate entertainment and merchant open houses.

Street closures in the downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Portions of Beach Street and the Pepper Tree parking lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event. The neighborhood trolleys will run from 4 -11 p.m. and free public parking will be available at the Forest Avenue and Laguna Canyon, lot 11; the Lumberyard, lot 12; and the Susi Q Center, lot 13.

For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, senior recreation supervisor, at 949-497-0304.