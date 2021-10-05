Hotel Laguna set to host reopening event on Oct. 12

Chef Craig Strong will offer a preview of the food and drink menu at his new restaurant, which will be named Larsen, which is set to open soon alongside the sushi restaurant, Fin.

The long-awaited reopening of the historic landmark’s restaurant has been caught up in controversy since a June 29 closed session meeting of the Laguna Beach Council. Community members have since learned that the City Council was asked to concur with city staffers’ recommendation to partially withdraw a stop-work order issued for unpermitted construction. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office found “substantial evidence” that councilmembers’ action violated the Brown Act and has recommended measures to prevent future mishaps.

Laguna Beach Co. CEO Mohammad Honarkar still faces a coastal development appeal to the California Coastal Commission over unpermitted construction on the hotel’s exterior. His team is still preparing a comprehensive revitalization plan for the hotel that would allow the guest rooms to also reopen.

Visit Hotel Laguna’s Eventbrite to RSVP for the event.