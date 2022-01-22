Housing Element on agenda for Village Laguna general meeting

Village Laguna will host local housing advocates to discuss the latest Housing Element update at its next virtual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Alex Rounaghi and Laura Sauers, co-chairs of the Housing and Human Services committee, have been among those at city hall working to comply with various state laws and requirements. The effort culminated in the City Council approving the City’s Housing Element on Jan. 11.

Among the questions they’ll attempt to answer: will it actually result in affordable housing appropriate for Laguna Beach? They will present a summary of the programs and actions the committee, staff and consultant have proposed. Questions and suggestions will also be heard.

All are welcome. To request the Zoom link email [email protected]