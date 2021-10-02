Hundreds march in Laguna Beach to protect abortion rights

About 400 people turned out to Main Beach in solidarity with a national march supporting women’s reproductive rights on Saturday.

Orange County Sup. Katrina Foley and Assemblymember Cottie Petrie Norris (D-Laguna Beach) were among the elected officials who joined in the protest. They were joined by congressional candidate Harley Rouda.

The crowd of men and women waived signs emblazoned with messages that included “My body my choice” and “Choice means you choose, not them” at motorists passing on South Coast Highway.

A pair of counter-protesters stood on a corner across the street, talking into a bullhorn and holding up competing signs, including one that read “Not your body, not your choice. Abortion is murder.”

Several Laguna Beach police officers were on the scene observing the protest but no disturbances were reported.

“This march is about a woman’s right to reproductive healthcare; it is not about being pro-abortion. We are standing up for the individual woman’s right to choose for herself, and for the Roe vs Wade decision in 1973 to be upheld by our current Supreme Court,” Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, said in a press release announcing the rally.

The march is sponsored by Women’s March Action, a national coalition of more than 90 organizations mobilizing in cities across the nation ahead of the reconvening of the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 4.

Andrea Adelson contributed reporting to this story.