Hypnotherapist to keynote Laguna Beach Business Club Meeting

Clinical hypnotherapist Marilyn Montero will be the keynote speaker at The Laguna Beach Business Club meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

As the owner of Marilyn Wellness Studio in Laguna Beach, Montero offers hypnotherapy, life coaching, and wellness coaching. Some of her areas of focus include weight loss, anxiety, quitting smoking, depression, relationship, and habit control.

The Business Club is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights on community happenings.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at 7° [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-members are welcome to attend for a $30 fee payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the Club or to register to attend the meeting please either visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected]