Indy columnists take home OC Press Club awards

Two Indy columnists earned awards from the 2022 Orange County Press Club Excellence in Journalism Awards on June 30.

Columnist Billy Fried was awarded first place in Marjorie Freeman Award for Best Humorous Story for his column entitled “Blah Blah BLOZD” about the development ballot initiative. He also took him second place in the David McQuay Award for Best Columnist.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my peers. I’m also grateful for the unending torrent of material this great town provides me,” Fried said.

Columnist David Weinstein also took third place in Marjorie Freeman Award for Best Humorous Story for his column entitled “Travel Suggestions.”