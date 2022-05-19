Indy nabs top breaking news prize among state’s weeklies

The California News Publishers Association awarded The Independent first place in the breaking news category for similarly-sized weekly newspapers, recognizing its coverage of the October 2021 oil spill.

Executive editor Daniel Langhorne and contributing writer Breeana Greenberg shared the recognition in the 2021 California Journalism Awards. Their entry competed against weeklies with circulations between 11,001 and 25,000 copies.

“It’s difficult to report breaking news in a non-daily publication, but the reporter here had some good local detail that larger publications might miss. Photos complimented the stories,” the CNPA judge wrote.

This was the first year the Independent has entered its stories for the statewide contest.

“We’re so grateful to have our hard work recognized by industry peers,” Langhorne said. “This award reinforces that local newspapers serve an essential role in public safety. The Independent remains committed to providing timely, well-reported journalism to our readers.”

Langhorne and Greenberg are alumni of Chapman University’s journalism program.

Greenberg currently works as a city reporter for The Dana Point Times, a publication of Capistrano Beach-based Picket Fence Media.