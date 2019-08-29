Indy on Vacation

LB Indy Staff
Longtime Lagunatics Carol and Randy Robinson were visited Sunday, Aug. 11, by Laguna resident Roger Kempler at Lake Lotawana outside Kansas City, Missouri.
The Indy welcomes submissions and encourage locals who journey near or far to pack a paper to pull out among friends or in front of a favorite landmark. Submit photos and captions to [email protected]
Photo by Alex Kempler.
