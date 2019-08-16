Share this:

Iryss M. McDonnell (McCoy), LBHS grad of ’42, was 94 years old when she passed away on Jan. 31, 2019.

Iyrss was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert J. McDonnell.

Resident of Laguna Beach since 1939, she was actively involved in her community, especially PTA and DAR. Bridge Girls of 50 years and memorable trips.

Iryss loved entertaining and loved her family and her many friends.

She leaves behind her sister, Patricia Watkins; her three children, Catherine Hooper, Monica McDonnell, and David R. McDonnell; her 10 grandchildren; her 18 great-grandchildren and her three great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charities.

Her sense of style, her energetic personality, and her charm will be dearly missed