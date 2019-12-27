It’s About Dessert

Share this:

It was two days before the big night, Dec. 31. A mostly alcohol kind of night, accompanied by possible sugary pies, if there were any at all.

Today, Trudy was taking her time in the ice cream isle at Laguna’s Ralph’s market. At this stage in her life, sliding towards her eighth decade, she didn’t much care what others thought, certainly in personal dessert decisions.

“I love dark chocolate ice cream bars,” she told her 20-something granddaughters at Christmas dinner the week before. “The ones with vanilla ice cream. There are only two kinds as far as I know, and the Dove ones have got me hooked.”

Eyeing the big tub ice cream bargains further down the aisle, she recognized a couple of other locals. Probably more holiday dessert defectors. They all glanced at one another in that kind of “I’ve seen you somewhere before here in our little town” way. Trudy wondered for a moment if she should chime in on the dessert decisions.

Well, of course I should, she thought. Rarely did anything stop her from connecting in that momentary, charmed way she’d learned long ago.

“Ice cream’s the best at the holidays,” she blurted out.

The woman glanced up, flashing an ageless sparkle in her eyes while making the victory sign, and said, “Anytime really, any celebration. I heard Jesus loved it.”

Speechlessly grinning with delight, alternating with a head-tilting OK, Trudy knew she’d connected with a fellow lighthearted beach-nick of sorts. The dessert connection!

They had made each other’s day and it was just that simple.

A fine art photographer and painter, Jennifer Griffiths’ work is in the City of Laguna Beach’s collection, the LA County Museum of Art, and the Laguna Art Museum. She is learning the fine art of the written word.