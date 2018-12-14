Jackie Evancho Joins Symphony for Christmas Concert

Share this:

Jackie Evancho will join Pacific Symphony for their annual Christmas Pops concert on Dec. 14-15 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall with Symphony favorite Albert-George Schram as guest conductor and featuring Richard Cook on the bagpipes. Evancho will perform hits from her last Christmas album, as well as Broadway tunes.

Evancho’s career began on America’s Got Talent. In the last eight years, she has produced six albums and performed at the lighting of the national Christmas tree in Washington, D.C.

Single tickets for “Christmas with Jackie Evancho” begin at $46. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 714-755-5799 or visitwww.PacificSymphony.org.

Author and Radio Host to Speak on the Male, Female Dynamic

Hanna Rosin, author of “The End of Men and the Rise of Women” will speak at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 at the Newport Beach Public Library. Rosin has researched and lectured on this unfolding topic of the male/female dynamic in the workplace and world at large, addressing this sensitive topic with deft humor and insightfulness. Rosin is a regular contributor to The Atlantic and Slate and has received awards from the Education Writers Association and nominations for a National Magazine Award. She is also co-host of the NPR show, Invisibilia.

For information on tickets, visit nbplfoundation.org/content/The-Witte-Lectures.html or contact [email protected] or 949-548-2411.

Laguna Art Museum to Hold 37th Annual Auction

Laguna Art Museum will present the 37th annual California Cool Art Auction with works by over 100 California artists. The event will take place from 6-10 p.m. at the museum on Saturday, Feb. 16. The evening will include original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, creative cocktails and live and silent auctions. Aaron Bastian of Bonham’s will lead the live auction with competitive bidding in the room and absentee bids placed from around the world.

Highly desirable works by both established and emerging artists will be offered with proceeds supporting Laguna Art Museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education. Tickets, $125 – $175, are available at lagunaartmuseum.org. or at the door and include auction admission, complimentary valet parking, hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

SOKA’s International Guitar Night Set for Feb. 22

The International Guitar Night is a touring guitar festival that brings together interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas in a public concert setting.

The show is slated to take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at Soka Performing Arts Center in Aliso Viejo. For each tour, IGN founder Brian Gore assembles a new cast of guitar luminaries for an evening of solos, duets and quartets that highlight the dexterity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. This year’s group includes Turkish-born Cenk Erdogan, gypsy jazz guitarist Antoine Boyer, and Samuel Rouesnel, winner of many prizes for his classical and flamenco guitar work. Tickets, $37-$45, are available at soka.edu/pac.