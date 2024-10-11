Jan Vickers: Sharing district positivity

Currently serving her sixth term on the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board, Jan Vickers has thrown her hat into the ring in hopes of locking down a seventh.

“I am committed to LBUSD and want to continue working as a governing board member. I grew up in a teaching family and have strong beliefs in the value of public education, which serves to educate all students who enroll,” Vickers said. I know my years of experience have taught me the importance of working as a member of the team – five board members working in unity with the superintendent towards mutually set goals through a shared vision.”

Vickers, who is the current board president, was first elected to serve in November 2000 and since then has been re-elected five times: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Vickers has lived in Laguna Beach since 1964 and has a bachelor’s in studio art from UC Irvine. She is credentialed to teach all levels with a specialist in early childhood. After leaving college, Vickers was a Festival of Arts exhibitor before becoming a preschool director, where she discovered how much she enjoyed teaching children. That start in education eventually led Vickers to a district leadership position.

Some of the board accomplishments that stand out to Vickers during her tenure include collaborating with the city on shared use of school facilities, continued increase in course offerings at the high school, and expanding opportunities through college and career awareness with career technical education pathways and community college classes. Vicker is also proud of the district’s partnership with the Laguna Art Museum and Laguna College of Art and Design.

“More recently, I’m excited about our robust support systems for students, families and staff dealing with all aspects of social, emotional and mental health,” she added. “Also, our expansion of transitional kindergarten and starting a preschool. We have a goal to be carbon neutral by 2030. Adding to that, I’m proud of our green school recognition and teaching gardens. Those are just a few.”

Vickers says that one of her main objectives as a school board member is to share what is accurate and vital.

“I need to make sure people in the greater community do their due diligence and not take statements/statistics at face value,” Vickers said. “We teach our students to analyze and be critical thinkers, and we always need to do the same. Basically, my objective is to share the positive and the strength of our district.”

Over the 20 years Vickers has served on the board, she’s worked with nine superintendents and dozens of board members. Throughout her experiences, she said she’s grown to realize that despite different viewpoints, board leadership always has a common goal: its students.

“It is a challenge when we have controversial issues as board members hear different opinions and viewpoints,” Vickers said. “Often, there are more than two sides, and each feels they have the best solution/request. Board members must study, ask questions, and discuss while filtering all the public comments and then make the best decision for the students. There really isn’t any “I” in our team members. We each have one vote, and although we find ourselves in agreement in this district, more often than not, the majority does decide.”

As board member Kelly Osborne isn’t seeking another term, Vickers is the sole incumbent in the November school board election. Margaret Warder, Sheri Morgan and Howard Hills are also campaigning for one of the two open school board seats.