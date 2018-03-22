Jazz Guitarists Featured in Wednesday Series

New West Guitar Group featuring guitarists Perry Smith, John Storie and Will Brahm perform March 28 at Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

The group has released five instrumental albums, each showcasing the laid-back virtuosity of their own arrangements.

Concerts start at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5. Full bar and buffet dinner is available at 5. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reserve at lagunabeachlive.org or call 949 715-9713.