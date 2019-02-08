Jazz Vocalists Join Winter Series Lineup

Share this:

Laguna Beach Live! recently announced the addition of acclaimed jazz vocalists to the lineup for the 2019 Jazz Wednesday Winter Series.

Melissa Morgan will appear on Feb. 13 with world-renowned saxophonist Rickey Woodard Quartet. Also accompanying Morgan and Woodard are John Beasley on piano, Roy McCurdy on drums, and Mike Gurrola on bass.

Then on Feb. 27, vocalist Adryon De Leon will be accompanying acclaimed guitarist Will Brahm and the World Music Allstars.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2019 takes place at [seven-degrees], located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Concerts are 6-8 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on the day of the concert or until sold out. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Lunar New Year Concert for Kids on Saturday

Pacific Symphony presents a special new addition to its “Family Musical Morning” series with the “Lunar New Year for Kids” concert in celebration of the Year of the Pig. Conducted by Pacific Symphony’s Assistant Conductor and Music Director of Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, Roger Kalia, the concert features the stories and legends incorporated in both Western and Eastern music of this globally popular festival with performances at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on Feb

A Musical Carnival will be featured at each concert, encouraging children to test drive instruments, interact with members of Pacific Symphony and Pacific Youth Symphony Ensembles, and participate in themed crafts. Activities start at 9 a.m. for 10 a.m. concertgoers, and 12:15 p.m. for 11:30 a.m. concertgoers. Tickets for “Lunar New Year for Kids” start at $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 714-755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. This concert is part of the 2018-19 “Family Musical Mornings” series that consists of five 45-minute concerts designed for children aged 5-11, sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank.

No Square Presents ‘My Ridiculous Valentine’

No Square Theatre, located at 384 Legion Street, will present “My Ridiculous Valentine,” a not-so romantic concert of dysfunctional love and laughter at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8 and 9.

Bree Burgess Rosen directs the show with music direction by Roxanna Ward. Audience members may recognize many cast members from their appearances in Lagunatics and other No Square productions. Fan favorites include Eric T. Anderson, Bree Burgess Rosen, Rebecca Butkivich, Kelly Goldstein, Gary Greene, Rob Harryman, Pat Kollenda, Joe Lauderdale, Marc Marger, Kristen Matson, Claire Day McClung, Steve McIntosh, Roxanna Ward and Ella Wyad.

Tickets are $25 and available at nosquare.tix.com. For additonal information on events, auditions, classes, and to purchase tickets, visit nosquare.org.

Harp Duo to Grace Museum on Valentine’s Day

Live! at the Museum presents Duo Gliss on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.

Duo Gliss was founded by two professional harpists, Hee Jin Yoon and Ko Ni Choi. Having performed with numerous groups including the Cincinnati Ballet Orchestra and Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Duo Gliss also focuses on expanding harp music and educating young musicians. In fall 2016, they founded Los Angeles Youth Harp Ensemble (LYHE) where they coach and train young talented harpists in the Greater Los Angeles area. As a professional harp duo, Duo Gliss is working closely with composers of many genres to record, publish, and transcribe new pieces for the harp.

Live! at the Museum, a special collaboration of Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum, takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7-8 p.m. The concerts are free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x 203. These seats are held until 6:50 p.m. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713

LCAD MFA Exhibit at City Hall

The city of Laguna Beach is currently hosting the Laguna College of Art & Design Master of Fine Arts exhibition program in the first-floor hallway gallery at City Hall through March 8. City Hall is located at 505 Forest Avenue and is open Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and every other Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed alternate Fridays). For more information, email [email protected]

Designs Sought for Banner Competition

The Arts Commission is accepting designs for the annual summer Banner Competition. The competition is open to Orange County residents ages 18 or older. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and city of Laguna Beach. For full competition guidelines, visit lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/opportunities/default.htm .

Art That’s Small at City Hall

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission invites artists to participate in its annual exhibition. Entries 12 inches or smaller will be accepted from Orange County residents ages 18 or older. Artwork must be delivered to City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue, on Saturday, March 9, from 9-11 a.m. For more information or to pre-register, email [email protected]