Jedidiah Coffee owners to speak to Laguna Beach Business Club

The Laguna Beach Business Club will host Jedidiah Coffee co-owners Steve and Embry Munsey as the keynote speakers at its Feb. 17 meeting.

The Business Club holds a monthly breakfast meeting on the third Thursday at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers who discuss professional and personal topics.

The Munseys managed various local coffee shops for six years before taking the advice from family and friends to start their own coffeehouse.

In 2016, the couple launched their mobile coffee bar service, Jedidiah Coffee. After living in Texas, they returned to Laguna Beach to continue the grand ventures in 2019.

Business club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-member guests are welcome to attend for a $30 fee payable in cash or check the day of the meeting. For more information visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected]