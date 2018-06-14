Jenkins’ Generosity of Time, Treasure Earns Recognition
The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach will honor Betsy Jenkins as Woman of the Year on Friday, June 15.
‘The Woman of the Year award recognizes the tradition of women as community volunteers, central to our mission as a club,” said President Kitty Malcolm. “Betsy’s long-standing devotion to community service in many capacities exemplifies this tradition.”
Jenkins has served as a volunteer for the Laguna Art Museum, the Laguna Greenbelt, the Pacific Symphony, the Sister Cities program, and Laguna Beach Live!.
She was also a PTA leader, involved with School Power and served 12 years as an elected member of the Laguna Beach Board of Education where she completed two terms as board president.
The local Soroptimists honored Jenkins as “Woman of Distinction” and in 2008 she was recognized as Woman of the Year by the local American Association of University Women. She and husband Dr. Gary Jenkins were also Citizens of the Year at the Patriot’s Day Parade in 2012
Summer Trolley Service Starts
Laguna Beach summer trolley service starts Monday, June 18.
Daily routes include canyon service running from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Coast Highway service running from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Starting June 29, the expanded neighborhood trolleys will also start for the summer with the following schedule: Monday – Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
To track the real-time location of trolleys and buses and their anticipated time to stops and pick-up points, please use the Visit Laguna Beach mobile app Trolley Tracker.
More info: lagunabeachcity.net/trolley or call 949 497-0766.
Relive the Founding of Laguna’s Greenbelt
Village Laguna invites the public to a free screening of the documentary “50 Years of Preservation,” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 25, in the Susi Q Community Center, 380 Third St.
The film celebrates the creation of the Laguna Greenbelt, which works to protect wildlife.
Presentation on Anti-Aging
A former emergency physician discusses preventive medicine, anti-aging and skin health at the Laguna Beach Business Club’s meeting Thursday, June 21.
Dr. Anita Wang speaks at 7:30 a.m. at K’Ya Bistro in the La Casa del Camino Hotel, 1287 S. Coast Highway. The meeting will begin with a buffet breakfast and networking roundtable; the guest fee is $30.
Restoring Compassion Wins an Audience
Participants came from as near as across the street and as far as Oakland to experience World Peace & Justice Weekend at Neighborhood Church in Laguna Beach.
About 100 participants showed up for an array of talks, experiences and music and contributed $5,000 to support humanitarian, educational and social justice causes, said a statement.
The event was part of the church’s 75thanniversary celebration. Rev. Rodrick Echols was inspired by events in Charlottesville, Va., and Main Beach rallies last August. “Our church felt the need to respond,” said Echols. “With so much interest in answering anger with equanimity, I wanted to sustain that momentum.”