Joint police operation leads to arrest of alleged online child predators

The Laguna Beach Police Department, in collaboration with area law enforcement agencies, recently wrapped a two-week undercover operation aimed at battling online child exploitation.

The operation, which began on Aug. 12, resulted in the arrest of nine suspects, charged with various offenses related to child exploitation through “popular online platforms,” authorities said. None of the nine suspects involved in the operation are Laguna Beach residents.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of children in our community is our highest priority,” said Laguna Beach Police Department Investigative Sergeant Randy Bitonti. “Our team remains committed to identifying those who seek to harm children and removing them from our neighborhoods and online spaces.”

During the operation, a team of detectives investigated suspicious online activities targeting minors and, because of their efforts, arrested and charged nine suspects with various offenses related to child exploitation, authorities said.

The nine suspects are Jonathan Cabral, 24, of Fullerton; Antonin Chirulescu, 71, of Placentia; Jakob Gonzales, 49, of Wildomar; Wesley Hazlett, 36, of Laguna Niguel; Mark Johnson, 49, Lake Forest; Carlos Ordonez, 34, Chino; Matthew Pleines 43, Buena Park; Michael Prince, 50, of Irvine and Logan Thomas 24, of Huntington Beach.

The Laguna Beach Police Department asks the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online behavior related to child exploitation.

For more information, contact Sergeant Bitonti at 949-715-0809.