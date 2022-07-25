Judge rejects CEQA claims against Laguna Beach, historic homeowners

An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled against an environmental lawsuit filed by historic preservationists seeking to block a city-approved remodel of a historic Laguna Beach house.

Judge Randall Sherman held in favor of the City and Ian and Cherlin Kirby, owners of 369 Hawthorne Road, according to a judgment signed on July 22. Sherman awarded Laguna Beach and the Kirbys recovery of certain attorney fees incurred in fighting off the lawsuit, pending the required court filings.

“We’re excited to start doing the work to get out family in the house,” Ian Kirby said Monday. “We really do believe in preservation and really are excited that we can continue to honor Laguna’s history. We’re striking a balance with livability and historic preservation.”

The Kirbys have pursued an addition to their two-story 1925 Colonial Revival house for over five years. In February 2021, two historic preservation groups filed a complaint, claiming city officials failed to follow the California Environmental Quality Act when they approved the remodel.

The Kirbys planned a 1,020-square-foot addition to the home’s first and second stories, an attached garage, and an elevated deck with a pool and spa. They knew the home was listed on Laguna Beach’s Historic Registry and still wanted to restore it, partly because Cherlin Kirby grew up next door while attending Thurston Middle School and was friendly with the original owners, she said.

Decades of deferred maintenance has left the home’s foundation rotting, roof leaks, without installation, and vulnerable to earthquakes and fires. The couple lives in a condo next door to the historic property with their two daughters.

The Historic Architecture Alliance and the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition were named as the case’s petitioners. The Coalition has also sued Laguna Beach and the California Coastal Commission over both agencies’ approval of the updated historic preservation ordinance. After a lengthy review process, the state panel certified the local coastal program for Laguna Beach’s historic preservation ordinance on July 13, allowing the new city law to take effect, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said.

Ann Christoph, Johanna Felder, Barbara Metzger, and Verna Rollinger told the Independent that they’re members of the Historic Preservation Coalition. Rollinger died in May but the three other women are board members of Village Laguna, which fiercely opposed the revised historical preservation ordinance.

Village Laguna was not a party to the lawsuit concerning the Hawthorne Road home, according to court records.

Petitioner attorney Susan Brandt-Hawley had asked a judge to enjoin city officials, the Kirbys, and their agents from all construction and pre-construction for the planned addition while the petition is pending.

Brandt-Hawley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Cathy Jurca, a spokesperson for the Historic Preservation Coalition, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.