Judie Mancuso to keynote Laguna Beach Democratic Club meeting

Judie Mancuso, animal rights activist and candidate for the 72nd State Assembly District will address the Laguna Beach Democratic Club at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center.

“Judie knows the ins and outs of how the California state legislature works, having been a volunteer lobbyist for several decades of success in getting bills passed,” Club President Gwen McNallan said in a press release.

Mancuso is the founder and CEO of Social Compassion in Legislation, an animal welfare nonprofit. Her lobbying with the state legislature has resulted in the passage of nearly 20 animal protection laws. She is vice chair of the Laguna Beach Environmental Sustainability Committee.

In the wake of the Southern California Oil Spill, she organized a Main Beach rally in Laguna Beach against off-shore drilling.