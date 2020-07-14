Julie Laughton Design Build – Business of the Week

Share this:

Get Your Dream Home by Doing Your Remodel Right the First Time

Julie Laughton’s Design Build business has been located in Laguna Beach for over twenty-five years. Julie originally began in the custom kitchen arena and entered into the residential construction field after finding out that many homeowners were caught in nightmare remodels. After meeting the homeowners, Julie knew that these issues could be avoided if there was one person running the entire job from start to finish. Once she got her general contractor’s license, she became well known for running her jobs to perfection from conception to completion. The end result is a remodel done right the first time.

Julie, why do so many home construction projects become nightmare remodels? This occurs because of a combination of factors that include not starting with the right plan and the right players. Everything else that goes wrong after that is a snowball effect and sometimes even creates a situation the homeowner may never recover from. The good news is that all nightmare remodels are avoidable.

How do you lay out the project start to finish for the homeowner?

Since I am a one-stop shop who does all the plans and runs the job personally as the general contractor, I am able to lay it out from start to finish before we begin.

Describe what being a one-stop shop means and why it’s crucial to a successful project?

Being a one-stop shop means that I am in charge of every aspect of the project and able to oversee it from start to finish. There is nothing I hate more than unnecessary delays or confusion. Dropping the ball does not happen on my watch. There is also never a situation of finger-pointing because I am doing everything with an eye on all components at all times. This enables the homeowner to talk to one person throughout the process, which makes it bulletproof because they don’t have to go to multiple people for answers to their questions to keep the ball rolling.

Tell us about how the JL Process works.

The JL Process is doing it right the first time. This means starting with a good plan that works. The first step is the architectural drawings that involves the space planning and layout of the home. The engineer gets involved at this stage. The second step is the design phase where the client picks all the materials that are screwed and glued to the walls. This is where we complete the design for the custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets. The next phase is the construction process where the plans are permitted and the work begins. It’s important to follow the order of these steps to have a successful remodel.

Julie Laughton Design Build

714.305.2861

julielaughton.com

JLGC License #903819

Share this: