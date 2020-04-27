Julie Laughton Design Build – Helping Homeowners Through the Remodel Process Every Step of the Way

Share this:

(Sponsored Content)

Helping Homeowners Through the Remodel Process Every Step of the Way

Julie Laughton has been working in Laguna Beach for over 25 years. She not only loves the vintage architecture in this unique beach town, but also loves the community that she is proud to be a part of. She helps homeowners turn their dreams into reality by guiding them through the remodel process step-by-step. How to live through a remodel is something that many homeowners don’t know a lot about. Julie makes it a seamless process from conception to completion.

Why are so many people choosing to remodel their current home instead of buying a new one?

Many homeowners choose to remodel their current residence as opposed to moving because they already have a good size lot to rebuild on or they love the neighborhood or they just need to upgrade the home to meet their current lifestyle.

What determines whether someone stays or moves out during a remodel?

It is a personal decision and it comes down to budget as well. If the homeowner decides to stay, we make sure they are comfortable. We designate a space where they are able to function on a daily basis and always leave a clean job site at the end of the day.

If they choose to stay in their residence, what can a homeowner expect?

They will have to set up a temporary kitchen and share one bathroom. While they will have a refrigerator and may have a temporary sink, there will be no dishwasher. Also, they should set up a toaster oven, coffee pot, and any other appliance needed.

What is the feeling like for a homeowner when someone enters their space for a remodel?

When everything is turned upside down, nothing is in its place, and you are packed up and can’t find anything, some people get very frustrated. I help the homeowner make it as comfortable as possible. While a remodel is an adjustment to every day life, the end result is a beautiful home for your family to enjoy for years to come.

714.305.2861

julielaughton.com

JLGC License #903819

Share this: