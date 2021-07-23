Junior artists celebrated at Festival of Arts

Despite the uncertainties presented by COVID-19, the Festival of Arts celebrated its youngest artists with the Junior Art Exhibit on July 11.

The event was filled with special activities for the young artists featured in the Junior Art Exhibit. In addition to performances by Orange County Aerial Arts, exhibiting junior artists also enjoyed art activities, slime, face painting, music, balloon artists, and much more.

Festival of Arts President David Perry thanked everyone who joined and those who continue to inspire creativity in our youth. Perry and team credited the determination of the teachers, parents, the Orange County Department of Education and Arts OC for the ability to celebrate students’ creativity and ingenuity.

The Junior Artist exhibit is not only a showcase for young Orange County student artists, but reinforces the importance of continuing arts education. The Festival of Arts would like to thank California First Leasing Corporation, Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, and the FOA Foundation for supporting the Junior Art Exhibit.