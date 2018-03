Boba, homework and the horrors of having an embarrassing mom are parodied in this year’s “Lagunatots” at the No Square Theatre, 384 Legion St. on March 16-18 and 23-25.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. with a $10 dinner option before the show. Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Order online at nosquare.org or call 949-715-0333.