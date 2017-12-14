Just for Laughs
Read the Personals
DEAR MATTHEW—I’m done. I cannot deal with your obsessive-compulsive, depressive, repetitive condition any longer. You have no curiosity, no desire to travel, to learn or experience anything except your small and boring little world. You are also extremely opinionated too. Buh-bye now. #FlewTheCoop
HIGH-MAINTENANCE POODLE – Free to a good home. I cannot afford to keep Coco any longer. She only eats the most expensive food. Will not meet or greet me at door. Barks constantly. #NeverWagsTail
LITTLE BLACK DRESS – You are a golden-haired petite dazzler; I’m guessing mid 30s. Vision last seen at Skyloft happy hour where you adored the live music Wed. night. Contact #Pencil-thinMustacheGuy
DO YOU OWN a car, truck or boat that you’re not using anymore? Donate it to me. In exchange I will mow your lawn, wash your windows, clean your carpets, hold your place at DMV, bank or P.O. #GoodDeal
HOLIDAY DELICIOUSNESS – I am party planner. I make homemade soup, special dishes from homeland. I bring provisions to make special party for you, plus dancing girls entertainment. $200 #GudTimeParty
Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods