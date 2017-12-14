Quantcast
Just for Laughs

By Irene DeBasio

DEAR MATTHEW—I’m done.  I cannot deal with your obsessive-compulsive, depressive, repetitive condition any longer. You have no curiosity, no desire to travel, to learn or experience anything except your small and boring little world.  You are also extremely opinionated too. Buh-bye now.  #FlewTheCoop

 

HIGH-MAINTENANCE POODLE – Free to a good home.  I cannot afford to keep Coco any longer. She only eats the most expensive food.  Will not meet or greet me at door. Barks constantly. #NeverWagsTail

 

LITTLE BLACK DRESS – You are a golden-haired petite dazzler; I’m guessing mid 30s. Vision last seen at Skyloft happy hour where you adored the live music Wed. night. Contact #Pencil-thinMustacheGuy

 

DO YOU OWN a car, truck or boat that you’re not using anymore?  Donate it to me.  In exchange I will mow your lawn, wash your windows, clean your carpets, hold your place at DMV, bank or P.O.  #GoodDeal

 

HOLIDAY DELICIOUSNESS – I am party planner.  I make homemade soup, special dishes from homeland. I bring provisions to make special party for you, plus dancing girls entertainment. $200 #GudTimeParty

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods

 

 

 

