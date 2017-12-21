Just for Laughs

Quantcast
By Irene DeBasio

GIFTED PSYCHIC – I can help you with love relationships, illness, healing, money problems, family matters. I provide the answers for you.  No problem too tall/too small.  Must pay $500 cash upfront. #GypsyKnowAll

 

MASSAGE CHAIR – Like new – must sacrifice my favorite chair.  Downsizing to live in motor home – chair does not fit into cramped new lifestyle.  Skips a beat every so often – best offer. #NoPlaceLikeHome

 

GOODBYE KATHY – You are suspicious of everyone and everything. I cannot take your jealousy – checking my phone for text messages. Driving by Starbuck’s to check on me. I’m gone — UR2clingy.  #FreeAtLast

 

NICE LITTLE BOAT – You can take her fishing and water skiing. Runs well. Neat, sweet, cheap.  Come check her out; she’s in my pool.  $3,000 or exchange for other sea-worthy vessel.  #De-Bait-Able

 

SENORITA needed. I am a spiffy senior guy in my 80s.  Looking for a pretty young woman to go dancing with on New Year’s Eve.  If you can rhumba, tango, fox-trot and waltz – you’re for me.  #DancingFool

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

