LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 04 Jan 2018
By :
Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

BEST CAT EVER – Melvin is a 6 year old, neutered cat, black and white.  We’re looking for a good home for him because we’re moving and can’t take him along.  He is a wonderful companion, very gentle – the best.  #WeMissMelvinAlready

 

LET’S EAT OUT – Dining group forming. We will dine at a different restaurant every Wednesday night in Laguna Beach. No membership dues; just sign your pledge to show up at 7 p.m. happy hour at Las Brisas #WeDine2night

 

PETITE BLONDE LADY – 90 years old, looking for handsome stranger to go out with. Must love live theater, art galleries, movies, dancing, dining at Olive Garden and Bingo. You must have hair; teeth are a plus.  #HeyGoodLooking

 

MASSIVE MOVING SALE – Four housemates downsizing – must sell furniture, books, paintings, appliances.  Sacrifice: two Harleys in great condition – touring – $11,000 each. Gotta see them.  #MyWay/Highway

 

LOOKING FOR TIFFANY BYLCZINSKI – You are love of my life.  I am sorry for make you mad at me. I miss your cooking and wonderful pastries from homeland. Dancing girl no longer interest to me. Forgive please.  #BorisBeHome

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods

 

  1. Geedee January 4, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Hey, I like the idea of Wednesday night dining! Will pass on the 90 year old though. Maybe she cold buy one of the Harleys?

    Melvin made me sad. I had to remind myself these are not real ads.

    Happy New Year to you!

