Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

BEST CAT EVER – Melvin is a 6 year old, neutered cat, black and white. We’re looking for a good home for him because we’re moving and can’t take him along. He is a wonderful companion, very gentle – the best. #WeMissMelvinAlready

LET’S EAT OUT – Dining group forming. We will dine at a different restaurant every Wednesday night in Laguna Beach. No membership dues; just sign your pledge to show up at 7 p.m. happy hour at Las Brisas #WeDine2night

PETITE BLONDE LADY – 90 years old, looking for handsome stranger to go out with. Must love live theater, art galleries, movies, dancing, dining at Olive Garden and Bingo. You must have hair; teeth are a plus. #HeyGoodLooking

MASSIVE MOVING SALE – Four housemates downsizing – must sell furniture, books, paintings, appliances. Sacrifice: two Harleys in great condition – touring – $11,000 each. Gotta see them. #MyWay/Highway

LOOKING FOR TIFFANY BYLCZINSKI – You are love of my life. I am sorry for make you mad at me. I miss your cooking and wonderful pastries from homeland. Dancing girl no longer interest to me. Forgive please. #BorisBeHome

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods