Just for Laughs
Read the Personals
HUSBAND CARE CENTER – If you are a wife or significant other who wants to go shopping, meet a friend for lunch, get her hair and nails done, drop your husband off at our care center. He can play cards, hoops, do woodworking or work on a classic car. #Hubbies
48 USED BREAD BOARDS – Sacrifice sale, make offer. I own and operate a restaurant. My customers have begged me to stop serving my bread and pastry on breadboards; they HATE them. Do me a favor and buy the whole batch. #CustomerIsRight
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH – Please, just forget about your Uncle Claudius; he doesn’t care about you, he’s only interested in himself. I can make a good dinner for you – plus delicious cocktails of your choice. Let me know when is a good time. #UDaMan
AUNT LULU’S BENTLEY –When Lulu died she left her car in a storage area somewhere in Bronx, New York. The building is being torn down; there are no heirs to take the car. Has not been moved in 45-plus years. Real bargain/make offer. #LuluWasALady
SENIOR VALENTINE TEA DANCE – Singles are welcome, but must be nice. No funny stuff here like in Silicon Valley. Tea and scones, finger sandwiches and pastry will be served 3 to 6 p.m. Live music, Wednesday, Feb 14; $5 admission. #BeMyValentine
Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.
2 Comments
Got a real kick out of Husband Care Center… I think it should be a chain!
I have to agree about the break boards. The only thing worse are the places that
either serve mushy “bread” or that make you pay for it.
Cheers!
There is no edit feature. Of course I meant to say bread boards, not break boards, Ms. D.