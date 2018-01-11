Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

HUSBAND CARE CENTER – If you are a wife or significant other who wants to go shopping, meet a friend for lunch, get her hair and nails done, drop your husband off at our care center. He can play cards, hoops, do woodworking or work on a classic car. #Hubbies

48 USED BREAD BOARDS – Sacrifice sale, make offer. I own and operate a restaurant. My customers have begged me to stop serving my bread and pastry on breadboards; they HATE them. Do me a favor and buy the whole batch. #CustomerIsRight

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH – Please, just forget about your Uncle Claudius; he doesn’t care about you, he’s only interested in himself. I can make a good dinner for you – plus delicious cocktails of your choice. Let me know when is a good time. #UDaMan

AUNT LULU’S BENTLEY –When Lulu died she left her car in a storage area somewhere in Bronx, New York. The building is being torn down; there are no heirs to take the car. Has not been moved in 45-plus years. Real bargain/make offer. #LuluWasALady

SENIOR VALENTINE TEA DANCE – Singles are welcome, but must be nice. No funny stuff here like in Silicon Valley. Tea and scones, finger sandwiches and pastry will be served 3 to 6 p.m. Live music, Wednesday, Feb 14; $5 admission. #BeMyValentine

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.