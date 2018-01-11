Quantcast
Just for Laughs

By Irene DeBasio

HUSBAND CARE CENTER – If you are a wife or significant other who wants to go shopping, meet a friend for lunch, get her hair and nails done, drop your husband off at our care center. He can play cards, hoops, do woodworking or work on a classic car. #Hubbies

 

48 USED BREAD BOARDS – Sacrifice sale, make offer.  I own and operate a restaurant. My customers have begged me to stop serving my bread and pastry on breadboards; they HATE them.  Do me a favor and buy the whole batch.  #CustomerIsRight

 

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH – Please, just forget about your Uncle Claudius; he doesn’t care about you, he’s only interested in himself.  I can make a good dinner for you – plus delicious cocktails of your choice. Let me know when is a good time.  #UDaMan

 

AUNT LULU’S BENTLEY –When Lulu died she left her car in a storage area somewhere in Bronx, New York. The building is being torn down; there are no heirs to take the car.  Has not been moved in 45-plus years. Real bargain/make offer.  #LuluWasALady

 

SENIOR VALENTINE TEA DANCE – Singles are welcome, but must be nice.  No funny stuff here like in Silicon Valley. Tea and scones, finger sandwiches and pastry will be served 3 to 6 p.m. Live music, Wednesday, Feb 14; $5 admission.  #BeMyValentine

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

  1. Geedee January 11, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Got a real kick out of Husband Care Center… I think it should be a chain!

    I have to agree about the break boards. The only thing worse are the places that
    either serve mushy “bread” or that make you pay for it.

    Cheers!

  2. Geedee January 11, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    There is no edit feature. Of course I meant to say bread boards, not break boards, Ms. D.

