Just for Laughs

Posted On 18 Jan 2018
Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

HEAVENLY VIEW – Excellent location to spend eternity in – beautiful cemetery plot for sale.  Must sell at sacrifice

price. Retired/moving to Florida and intend to die there. $4,000 or best offer.  #ToDieFor

 

REE-LA-TORS – How to sell your property quickly.  We can tell how gorgeous/handsome you are by your headshot but if you want to sell faster, put cinnamon buns in the oven – bake some fresh bread. Cookbook – $25.  #SmellsLikeAMillion

 

LOUIS leather pieces for sale.  I am vegan and can no longer use leather or suede.  Large inventory of glamorous

suitcases, purses, shoes, jackets and fashion watches at huge discounted prices.  #LouisLouis

 

SUNRISE SIMULATION alarm clock for sale – 20 adjustable brightness settings.  Equipped with dimmer and sunset

modes.  Brand new – $100.  I am working graveyard shift and have no use for this beautiful clock anymore.  #TimeFlies

 

CAN YOU FRY DONUTS?  We are a small supermarket in a semi-rural area of hardworking people.  We need a good

baker to make delicious sheet cakes (pretty and appealing-looking) and yummy donuts. Open salary.  #Temptations

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

