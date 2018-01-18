Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

HEAVENLY VIEW – Excellent location to spend eternity in – beautiful cemetery plot for sale. Must sell at sacrifice

price. Retired/moving to Florida and intend to die there. $4,000 or best offer. #ToDieFor

REE-LA-TORS – How to sell your property quickly. We can tell how gorgeous/handsome you are by your headshot but if you want to sell faster, put cinnamon buns in the oven – bake some fresh bread. Cookbook – $25. #SmellsLikeAMillion

LOUIS leather pieces for sale. I am vegan and can no longer use leather or suede. Large inventory of glamorous

suitcases, purses, shoes, jackets and fashion watches at huge discounted prices. #LouisLouis

SUNRISE SIMULATION alarm clock for sale – 20 adjustable brightness settings. Equipped with dimmer and sunset

modes. Brand new – $100. I am working graveyard shift and have no use for this beautiful clock anymore. #TimeFlies

CAN YOU FRY DONUTS? We are a small supermarket in a semi-rural area of hardworking people. We need a good

baker to make delicious sheet cakes (pretty and appealing-looking) and yummy donuts. Open salary. #Temptations

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.