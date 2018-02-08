Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

ACTIVE, 93-YEAR-OLD LADY has an extra ticket to the Pat Boone concert on Valentine’s night. You can score a chance to escort me by answering one special question correctly. Excellent seat, Clubhouse 3 theater. #OneHotMama

PANES IN THE GLASS – Huge Valentine’s Day Sale. Heart-shaped treasures: Glass heart paperweights, glass heart necklaces, glass heart candy dishes, pet bowls, sun chasers, mugs, you-name-it. #Don’tBreakMyGlass

ANCESTRY COOKBOOK – Compiling old family recipes for special edition one-of-a-kind cookbook. I will pay $25 for any authentic, original family recipe handed down generations. 1 Free copy. #TheUltimateAncestralCookbook

RETIRED CELEBRITY YACHT-OWNER looking for fun people to join me for luxury cruise through Mediterranean. We will meet on Sunday at Las Brisas — brunch on patio, draw up itinerary. $10,000 per passenger. #SailAway

CHEF-COOK needed immediately for two large families, sharing vacation home. Must be willing to shop and cook for two vegan, four vegetarian, seven omnivore; we all eat differently but insist on eating meals together. If this is too difficult for you to manage, please do not apply. Will consider a couple/any gender. $$$$ salary #LettuceEat

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.